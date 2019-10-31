Here's where Portsmouth's Fratton Park ranks among the best football ground atmospheres in Britain
Let's be honest, every football fan thinks their stadium has the best atmosphere in world football. Well, the rating website footballgroundmap.com has looked to finally resolve the issue of who indeed does boast the most raucous stadium ambience, and has compiled a definitive ranking based on the five star ratings given by visitors, as well as a few other key variables.
Importantly, it's not just home fans who are making the ratings, with the express intent of the website being for supporters to keep a track of all the stadiums they've visited while following their respective clubs up and down the country. Here's a look at how Portsmouth's Fratton Park shapes up in the top 22 most highly-rated stadium atmospheres in Britain, ranked from worst to best...
1. Easter Road - Hibernian
Rating: 4/5. Number of visitor votes: 7482. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)