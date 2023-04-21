News you can trust since 1877
Here's 12 matchday rituals all Portsmouth fans should definitely know about

We all have our very own rituals when it comes to making a Fratton matchday pilgrimage.

By Jordan Cross
Published 21st Apr 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 16:34 BST

Some may be events and habits those across the football family will know all about.

But there, of course, are many shared rites of passage which are very particular to having royal blue in your veins.

We’ve asked you for those moments which make up your gameday time-table – and, as ever, you’ve delivered in brilliant fashion.

The events, rituals and rites of passage for every Blues follower.

1. Matchday rituals all Pompey fans should know about

The events, rituals and rites of passage for every Blues follower.

With the Pompey pub a thing of the past, the Shepherds Crook is probably the boozer most closely connected with Blues fans.

2. A pint in the Crook

With the Pompey pub a thing of the past, the Shepherds Crook is probably the boozer most closely connected with Blues fans.

Young and old congregate on the corner of the Fratton End and South Stand on a machday to grab a selfie with accommodating Pompey players.

3. Grab a selfie with a player

Young and old congregate on the corner of the Fratton End and South Stand on a machday to grab a selfie with accommodating Pompey players.

Second only to London in population density in the UK, we all love our island city. However, we don't like parking on a matchday. After battling to the ground, it's a common occurrence to end up in deepest Southsea before you find a spot...

4. Narked over place to park

Second only to London in population density in the UK, we all love our island city. However, we don't like parking on a matchday. After battling to the ground, it's a common occurrence to end up in deepest Southsea before you find a spot...

