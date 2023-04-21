We all have our very own rituals when it comes to making a Fratton matchday pilgrimage.
Some may be events and habits those across the football family will know all about.
But there, of course, are many shared rites of passage which are very particular to having royal blue in your veins.
We’ve asked you for those moments which make up your gameday time-table – and, as ever, you’ve delivered in brilliant fashion.
1. Matchday rituals all Pompey fans should know about
The events, rituals and rites of passage for every Blues follower. Photo: The News
2. A pint in the Crook
With the Pompey pub a thing of the past, the Shepherds Crook is probably the boozer most closely connected with Blues fans. Photo: The News
3. Grab a selfie with a player
Young and old congregate on the corner of the Fratton End and South Stand on a machday to grab a selfie with accommodating Pompey players. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Narked over place to park
Second only to London in population density in the UK, we all love our island city. However, we don't like parking on a matchday. After battling to the ground, it's a common occurrence to end up in deepest Southsea before you find a spot... Photo: Mike Hewitt