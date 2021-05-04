Unsurprisingly, the 11 players selected caused plenty of debate to rage not only among the Fratton faithful but fans of the other 23 clubs in the third tier.

There was member of Pompey’s squad named in the side, although that wasn't a big shock given the inconsistent results that have occured this term.

But did any players at PO4 deserve to be in contention? And were there names from rivals clubs that were lucky to make the cut?

Pompey writer Will Rooney has picked out an XI, along with a bench, he believes have been the best performers in the division this term.

Scroll down and click through the pages below to check out the team...

1. Goalkeeper - Chris Maxwell - Blackpool The Seasiders stopper has enjoyed a fine season at Bloomfield Road. He's kept 20 clean sheets in 42 league appearances and is poised to land the Golden Glove. Two of his shutouts arrived against Pompey. Photo: Pete Norton Buy photo

2. Centre-back - Luke O'Nien - Sunderland The utility man has had another excellent campaign for the Black Cats. He's been forced to fill in as a makeshift centre-back for the majority of the term and done a superb job. He's out of contract at the season's end and will have Championship suitors if Sunderland fail to be promoted once again. Photo: Stu Forster Buy photo

3. Centre-back - Jack Whatmough - Pompey The only Blues player to make our starting line-up, which underlines the inconsistencies of this term. However, when he's been available, Whatmough has been magnificent although two red cards have slightly blotted his copybook. He's another out of contract at the end of the term and will surely be attracting admiring glances from Championship sides. Photo: Joe Pepler Buy photo

4. Centre-back - Reece Burke - Hull City The former West Ham defender's been a key cog as the Tigers captured the League One crown, scoring five times in 37 games. Another who's out of contract but Hull have the option to extend it by a year. Photo: Pete Norton Buy photo