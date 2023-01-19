Here’s what he had to say about the 36-year-old, who started his career at Brentford before spells at Wycombe, Stevenage, Preston, Gillingham, Burton and then the Us, where he currently remains club captain...

‘The big thing with John is he’s been primed for this ever since an injury which required surgery around the start of 2021.

‘He’s been on Karl Robinson’s coaching staff and on the touchline for a long time now.

‘He’s thoroughly in charge of set-pieces, both defensively and offensively, and he has all the badges and qualifications.

‘There’s a contract until the summer still as a player, but he said to us last October he was ready for management.

‘If you’re in his boots it would be very hard for him to turn Portsmouth down.

‘His contract is up in the summer and this is what he wants to get into. Portsmouth are a big club who are going to appeal to anyone, especially someone in their first job.

John Mousinho Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

‘There’s a real good fanbase which is obviously going to appeal.

‘John has been working with the PFA for around 18 months - and that is something he’s very passionate about.

‘That is something he has got stuck into, though I guess that will have to be sacked in now.

‘He is very thoughtful and considered when you speak to him, there are no cliches and set phrases.

‘He’s quite mild-mannered but speaks well and clearly knows a lot about the game when you chat with him.

‘Although he is still club captain, he hardly ever plays these days.

‘He’s in and around the matchday squad, but most of the time he’s tracksuited up alongside Karl Robinson with Craig Short and the other coaches.

‘For Oxford it will be a bit of a blow, but more as part of the coaching team than as a player.