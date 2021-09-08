The outstanding performer of Pompey’s pre-season has so far struggled to transfer that scintillating form into the 2021-22 season.

Certainly it’s understandable that a 20-year-old handed his first taste of the Football League by Cowley is taking time to adjust in a more challenging environment.

Regardless, Pompey’s head coach has every faith in Ahadme, who is on a season-long loan with Norwich.

The striker has featured six times this term, while his outing in Tuesday’s 5-3 defeat at AFC Wimbledon represented a fourth Blues start.

And Cowley is looking to get more out of Ahadme.

He told The News: ‘Gassan did much better in the second half at Wimbledon.

‘To get the best out of someone, I think there’s always a responsibility for the player as well.

Gassan Ahadme has made six appearances for Pompey during his season-long loan from Norwich. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Gassan has a really good attitude, he has a real commitment to wanting to work, but he’s young and he’s learning.

‘We knew this, but he has a good attitude, a good work ethic, and some real technical ability.

‘He’s getting lost a little tactically, but, you have to be fair with him, we had three number nines on the pitch. They all needed minutes and we tried to find a way to incorporate them all.

‘Gassan has the shot which the goalkeeper saved and was then tapped in by Ellis (Harrison) to put us 3-2 up. Then, unfortunately, he lost the second ball which led to Wimbledon equalising.

‘That’s hero to zero in a moment, that’s football.

‘He’s learning every game and that's, ultimately, why he’s with us.’

Ahadme burst onto the Fratton Park scene in July by rattling in a 26-minute hat-trick against the Hawks after entering the friendly as a substitute.

He went on to total an impressive haul of eight goals in four appearances during pre-season.

That eye-catching form prompted Pompey to secure a season-long agreement with Norwich for the youngster’s services.

Ahadme is now striving to establish himself in Pompey’s side having been granted six outings in the opening month of the campaign.

The first goal continues to elude, yet previously the 20-year-old’s first-team experience was restricted solely to the EFL Trophy for Norwich.

He added: ‘Listen, Gass is just a young player. We had a lot of young players on Tuesday night and some of our young players didn’t do so well. It happens.

‘Some of our older players didn’t do so well either, you have to be fair.’

