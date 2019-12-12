John Coleman lavished praise on Kenny Jackett by insisting: there was never any doubt he’d turn it around at Pompey.

The Accrington boss said his opposite number’s experience and coolness under pressure gave him the tools to overcome the Blues’ poor start to the season.

Accy play host to Pompey on Saturday with both teams keen to improve their league standings.

The home side sit 18th in League One and three places above the relegation zone.

The Blues, meanwhile, are 10th – three points off a top-six spot, but with a game in hand on three of the four teams currently in the play-off spots.

Jackett’s side have got themselves into the promotion mix thanks to a run of form that has seen them go unbeaten in all competitions in their past 10 outings.

However, the scenario was so much different following their last league defeat at Wimbledon on October 19.

Back then they too sat precariously close to the drop zone, sitting two points and four places above the bottom three.

That has since changed, though, thanks to a improved couple of weeks for Jackett & Co.

And, according to Coleman, he had ever faith that the Blues boss would see Pompey climb the table.

Although, he insisted he has no intention of making life easy for his opposite number on Saturday.

Coleman told accringtonstanley.co.uk: ‘Kenny has a wealth of experience to draw on and he won’t have the fear factor of a lot of the younger inexperienced managers who can’t cope with a bad run,’ said Coleman.

‘He knows the game inside out and there was never any doubt they would come through their start to the season.

‘Any team who comes here should be prepared for a really tough game with a cracking atmosphere from our own fans, players playing on the front foot and wanting to win games.

‘If we do not win on Saturday, it won’t be for want of trying.’