Tyler Walker made his Pompey debut against AFC Wimbledon. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

'Highly impressive .. Quiet debut ... Never let anyone down' Neil Allen's player ratings from Portsmouth's draw with AFC Wimbledon

Neil Allen’s match ratings from Pompey’s draw at AFC Wimbledon are in.

By Neil Allen and Sam Cox
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 10:09 pm

Here’s how our chief sports writer judged the individual performances during the stalemate at Plough Lane.

1. Gavin Bazunu - 7

Confident handling, yet overall was rarely called into action

2. Hayden Carter - 9

Highly-impressive debut from the Blackburn youngster who barely put a foot wrong

3. Sean Raggett - 8

As commanding as ever during an excellent season on a personal level

4. Connor Ogilvie - 7

Customary solid self in the back three and never let anyone down.

