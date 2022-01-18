Here’s how our chief sports writer judged the individual performances during the stalemate at Plough Lane.
1. Gavin Bazunu - 7
Confident handling, yet overall was rarely called into action
Photo: JPIMedia
2. Hayden Carter - 9
Highly-impressive debut from the Blackburn youngster who barely put a foot wrong
Photo: Carter
3. Sean Raggett - 8
As commanding as ever during an excellent season on a personal level
Photo: The News
4. Connor Ogilvie - 7
Customary solid self in the back three and never let anyone down.
Photo: The News