The promising Wales under-18 international has made the short-term move to Westleigh Park in a bid to get regular minutes in senior football as he continues his development.

Jewitt-White has made three substitute appearances for the Blues in the Papa John's Trophy this season and is hoping to earn his first professional contract at Fratton Park, with his current scholarship deal coming to an end in the summer.

The Hayling Island-based teenager, 17, trained with his new Hawks team-mates for the first time today and will go straight into the squad for Paul Doswell' s side's league trip to bottom-side Billericay on Saturday.

The Hawks boss revealed Jewitt-White was recommended to him by both Pompey Academy manager Greg Miller and head coach Danny Cowley.

Doswell was in attendance at Fratton Park to watch his new loan arrival as he came on as a half-time substitute in Pompey's 3-0 EFL Trophy group stage win over Crystal Palace under-21s in November.

And the Hawks boss sees it as a temporary switch which suits both clubs involved and the promising young midfielder.

Doswell said: ‘I think he’s highly rated down there (at Pompey) but I think they want to put him in a first-team environment now.

‘I know he’s been training with Pompey’s first-team, he’s played a couple of Papa John’s Trophy game as well - specifically the game against Crystal Palace under-21s which I watched - so he’ll add a bit of depth.

‘Pompey were very keen to get him with us and we were very keen to take him because he’ll go straight into the 16 for Saturday as we wouldn’t have had 16 otherwise.

‘We’ve spoken to Harry, he wants to come in, Greg Miller rates him highly and I know his agent Brian Howard very well - and Brian rates the kid.

‘Greg Miller (Pompey Academy manager) and Danny Cowley (Pompey boss) recommended him as someone they wanted to get out to us so he comes into the squad and has signed.’

Jewitt-White's arrival comes at a crucial time for the Hawks with midfielders Paul Rooney and Billy Clifford both suspended for Saturday's trip to Billericay.