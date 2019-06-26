Have your say

Matt Casey has committed his future to Pompey.

The promising central defender has signed a one-year deal, with the club holding an option for an addition 12 months.

Casey graduated from the Academy in the summer of 2018, yet was taken on as a third-year scholar.

He subsequently featured three times during the Blues’ journey in the Checkatrade Trophy, which resulted in a Wembley triumph.

Casey partnered Christian Burgess at the heart of Pompey’s defence in victories over Arsenal under-21s, Southend and Peterborough.

That progress convinced Kenny Jackett to offer the 19-year-old a new deal at the season’s end.

Now the home-grown talent his pledged himself to Fratton Park until the summer of 2020 at the very least.

Casey, who also had loan spells at Weymouth, Gosport and Basingstoke last season, will tomorrow return for Pompey pre-season training.