Pompey have taken to Twitter to deny they are the former Premier League club that have been advertising for a ‘physical striker’ on a jobseekers website.

And in a light-hearted posting on the social media site, they have asked those would-be front men believing they can be the striker of Kenny Jackett’s dreams to stop direct messaging them for a trial!

The advert, on behalf of DB Sports Agency, was uploaded last month on to the employment website indeed.com.

It reads a ‘Recent former Premier League club now in the EFL League One are looking for the following player (physical striker) to help steady the ship for this season and push on for promotion next season’, with a salary of £50,000 to £75,000 a year on offer.

It then stats that those interested in the full-time position must have English Championship or equivalent experience, have a decent goal record at this or a more senior level, have a physical presence and holds up the ball well, and be available immediately, with free transfer and loan's considered.

In addition, previous experience in the Premier League or an equivalent standard, plus game time at international level were both deemed desirable.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett

BBC Radio Manchester journalist Mike Minay speculated on Twitter that it was bound to be Pompey or Bolton who were the club in question – prompting plenty of reaction on Twitter.

So much so that the Fratton Park club felt the need to respond – in a playful manner, of course – to reject the theory they were the club keen to bolster their forward department.

On Twitter they posted ‘We can confirm that the below Indeed.com advertisement was not posted by #Pompey.

‘And while we're at it, you can all stop DM-ing us asking for a trial...’.

Pompey brought in John Marquis from Doncaster Rovers during the summer for a fee that could rise to as much as £2m.

He was joined by Ellis Harrison, who made the switch from Ipswich for around £400,000.

The Blues have struggled this season, however, with Kenny Jackett’s side currently 19th in the table.

Yet things haven’t got to the stage where a player advert on a job site is deemed the necessary action to get them out of their current predicament.

Forward-thinking from Pompey, I think not!