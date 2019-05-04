Have your say

Hollywood A-Lister Will Ferrell viewed Pompey’s final day League One 1-1 draw with Accrington

The American actor watched the game alongside Pompey owner Michael Eisner’s son, Breck.

The 48-year-old film director posted a picture of the pair taking in the Blues’ final fixture of the regular season.

Ferrell is one of the biggest names in the acting industry and is part-owner of Los Angeles FC.

He played Ron Burgundy in the American comedy film Anchorman.

And he also had parts in movies including Step Brothers, Elf, Blades of Glory, Dodgeball and many more.

Omar Bogle in action for Pompey in the final day clash with Accrington

But the Blues could not deliver a victory with Ferrell tuned in.

Ben Close's 59th-minute leveller after Sean McConville had fired Accrington in front meant it ended 1-1 at Fratton Park.

And that has set up a play-off semi-final with Sunderland after the Blues finished the season in fourth.