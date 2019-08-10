Have your say

Hollywood superstar Will Ferrell is today expected at Fratton Park.

The actor, famous for a string of films including Anchorman and Elf, is scheduled to attend Pompey’s clash with Tranmere as a guest of chairman Michael Eisner.

Today marks the Blues’ first home game of a League One campaign which is expected to yield another promotion challenge.

And sitting in the directors’ box is set to be Ferrell, who has a long-standing friendship with Breck Eisner.

Joining them for today’s match will be fellow Pompey directors Eric Eisner, Breck Eisner and Andy Redman in a full turn out among owners Tornante.

They are booked in to return to America tomorrow, following a brief stay in England.