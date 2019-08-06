Ben Close celebrates scoring Picture: Barry Zee

Home debut to savour... buzzed around: Jordan Cross' Portsmouth match ratings from win against Birmingham

Check out Jordan Cross’ player ratings from Pompey’s 3-0 win against Birmingham in the Carabao Cup. 

Ellis Harrison scored a double against the Championship outfit on his full Blues debut, with Ben Close firing home from 20 yards on his return to the starting XI.

Always switched on - 7

1. Craig MacGillivray

Always switched on - 7
Raised the standard from Saturday - 7

2. Anton Walkes

Raised the standard from Saturday - 7
(replaced by Sean Raggett 85mins): Will savour the clean sheet - 7

3. Paul Downing

(replaced by Sean Raggett 85mins): Will savour the clean sheet - 7
Strong showing - 7

4. Christian Burgess

Strong showing - 7
