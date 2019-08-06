Home debut to savour... buzzed around: Jordan Cross' Portsmouth match ratings from win against Birmingham
Check out Jordan Cross’ player ratings from Pompey’s 3-0 win against Birmingham in the Carabao Cup.
Ellis Harrison scored a double against the Championship outfit on his full Blues debut, with Ben Close firing home from 20 yards on his return to the starting XI.
1. Craig MacGillivray
Always switched on - 7
2. Anton Walkes
Raised the standard from Saturday - 7
3. Paul Downing
(replaced by Sean Raggett 85mins): Will savour the clean sheet - 7
4. Christian Burgess
Strong showing - 7
