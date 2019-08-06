Ellis Harrison scored a double against the Championship outfit on his full Blues debut, with Ben Close firing home from 20 yards on his return to the starting XI.

1. Craig MacGillivray Always switched on - 7

2. Anton Walkes Raised the standard from Saturday - 7

3. Paul Downing (replaced by Sean Raggett 85mins): Will savour the clean sheet - 7

4. Christian Burgess Strong showing - 7

