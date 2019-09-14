Have your say

It’s official – home tickets for the south-coast derby have sold out.

Pompey fans have snapped up every seat inside Fratton Park for the highly-anticipated clash against Southampton.

Pompey fans inside Fratton Park. Picture: Joe Pepler

The Blues meet their bitter rivals in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, September 24.

It’ll be the first time the two sides face off since 2012 when David Norris’ famous volley earned Pompey a 2-2 draw at St Mary’s.

The remaining tickets for the derby went on general sale yesterday, with members of the Fratton faithful camping out through the night to ensure they got their hands on a ticket.

And with not a space left in the home end available, a white-hot atmosphere will undoubtedly be created.