Tickets in the home end for Pompey’s Easter Monday clash against Coventry are sold out.

Despite the League One fixture being broadcast live on Sky Sports, a bumper crowd will be inside Fratton Park on Monday, April 22 (12.30pm).

Pompey fans inside Fratton Park. Picture: Joe Pepler

A superb atmosphere is likely to be conjured up by the Fratton faithful, with Kenny Jackett’s troops pushing for automatic promotion.

Pompey’s 4-1 victory over Rochdale on Saturday moved them level on points with third-placed Sunderland.

The Black Cats fell to a 5-4 loss to Coventry, with Conor Chaplin netting the winner.

The Sky Blues’ trip to the south coast will be the first time the former fans’ favourite returns to Fratton Park.

Chaplin left for the Ricoh Arena on loan last summer, before his £500,000 move became permanent in January.

Season-ticket holders who cannon make the game can make their seat available by using the club’s exchange system.

Supporters who want to attend the Coventry game are advised to continue checking Pompey's eticketing site for any additional seats that become available.

Pompey delivered a 1-0 victory over Coventry in the reserve fixture in October, with Ronan Curtis netting the only goal of the game.