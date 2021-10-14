Honest Sunderland boss Lee Johnson admits he’s still getting over 4-0 Portsmouth hammering at Fratton Park
Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has admitted he’s still reeling from his side’s defeat to Pompey at Fratton Park.
Danny Cowley’s side thumped the then league leaders 4-0 at a rain-soaked Fratton Park - despite the Black Cats manager attempting to have the game called off at half-time because of the conditions.
The Blues defied the odds that day after going seven league games without victory, while the visitors boasted five wins from six League One outings prior to the meeting on the south coast.
Since then Sunderland have recorded two Papa John’s Trophy wins against Lincoln and Manchester United’s under-21s.
Meanwhile, focus now turns to Saturday’s trip to Gillingham in the third tier.
It will be the Wearsiders’ first league game since that day to forget at Fratton Park.
But Johnson, who apologised to travelling supporters for his side’s showing at PO4, admitted he’s still finding it hard to let go.
He told SAFC TV: ‘It is a big game (against Gillingham)
‘I’m still reeling really on the back of the Portsmouth game and we’ve got a point to prove.
‘We know their style, we know what to expect from Gillingham.
‘We are going to have to cope with that, but we’ll also have our opportunities.
‘It’s another big game for us and another step we want to take forward.’
While Sunderland head to Gillingham looking to return to the play-off positions, 12th-placed Pompey travel to Rotherham.
Victory at the New York Stadium could potentially see them move up to seventh in the table.