Pompey picked up a 2-2 draw against Peterborough on Saturday.

It proved an entertaining affair between the two promotion rivals, although the Blues felt they deserved three points.

Ivan Toney opened the scoring for the Posh after 10 minutes, but Lee Brown levelled things up with a free-kick on 26 minutes.

Then Ellis Harrison put Kenny Jackett's side in front after half-time before ex-Pompey target Mo Eisa headed home with 18 minutes remaining.

Nevertheless, it was a decent result in isolation against the third-placed Peterborough.

Here's how the Fratton faithful reacted afterwards on Twitter...

Ronan Curtis in action against Peterborough. Picture: Joe Pepler

@scottpompey

Brilliant watch today from the lads , worked there socks off , good point

@PompeyTommo

Unlucky @Pompey, good game today, two silly mistakes for their goals however can’t fault the effort or commitment... onto the next one!

@dazza_nics

Decent draw when you look back at it but it could have been more! Decent going forward but not so decent at the back! Atmosphere was... decent which was nice to see! Need to get a decent result at Accrington before a real tough Xmas period... decent!

@tomsy_1994

Decent point today @Pompey arguably the better side as well! Ellis Harrison definitely motm today, and at least it’s not a loss. Good result against a top side. Another point in the right direction

@LukeEllisPUP

I would’ve taken 4 points from home games vs Rotherham and Peterborough, similarly id take another 4 points from the next 2 home games as well. However these are only good results if we win at Accy and MK Dons, and avoid defeat at our bogey side Gills. We’ve got a chance #Pompey

@DarkeJohnny

#pompey another game unbeaten and a good point. Hoping we get backed in the transfer window defo need CM and CD to push on can’t knock the team for effort though if they put in a shift but only get a point no one can ask for more PUP

@jon_glen

Get so frustrated watching us, if Kenny decided playing players in position we might actually win games, Hawkins isn’t a CB, that is 2 points dropped for that reason