2019 – the year of the Fratton Fortress.

Pompey’s Boxing Day encounter with Wycombe signalled the final match of the calendar year on home turf.

Fortress Fratton has staged 32 games in 2019 - with only three defeats

Fittingly, it resulted in victory, a 2-0 success courtesy of goals from Ben Close and Ronan Curtis at a venue which has proven largely impregnable.

Kenny Jackett’s side are undefeated in 12 home League One matches this season, a record only equalled by league leaders Wycombe.

Overall, in 32 matches staged at Fratton Park during 2019, there have been just three defeats.

It’s a remarkable return which reflects match-winning success on the league front in addition to the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Leasing.com Trophy.

In all competitions, there have been a mighty 18 victories, most recently two in five days against high-flying Ipswich and Wycombe.

In fact, Pompey have already hosted League One’s current top five this season, taking 11 points from a possible 15, and losing none of them.

Yet there remain three blots on their 2019 record – of which two have arrived in the league.

They both occurred last season, in the form of Blackpool (January) and Peterborough (April).

Since that Peterborough 3-2 outcome which ended hopes of automatic promotion, Pompey have been undefeated at home in League One for seven months and 27 days.

Their next Fratton Park match in the league, and any competition for that matter, is the visit of AFC Wimbledon on January 11, 2020.

However, there has been one loss this season – Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

The meeting between the south-coast rivals culminated in a 4-0 defeat for Jackett’s troops as the Premier League club’s cutting edge ruthlessly showed.

Although Championship pair QPR and Birmingham have both failed to win at Fratton during cup competitions in 2019.

Of Pompey’s 18 wins, six have arrived in cups, including non-leaguers Altrincham and Birmingham during the current campaign.

In total, Fratton Park has cheered 55 Blues goals during the calendar year, at an average of 1.71 goals a game.

In comparison, 31 have been conceded in those 32 matches, giving Pompey a healthy 24-goal advantage overall.

And how the Blues need the Fratton Fortress to remain impenetrable in 2020 – promotion could depend on it.