How being snubbed by Republic of Ireland could impact Portsmouth as attacker is overlooked again

Danny Cowley believes Ronan Curtis’ latest international omission can be good news for Pompey.

By Jordan Cross
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 5:00 pm

The Blues boss reckons the winger can use being overlooked by the Republic of Ireland once again as fuel to fire his Fratton career.

Curtis failed to make the cut for Stephen Kenny’s squad, for their final World Cup qualifying games against Portugal and Luxembourg.

Read More

Read More
For the latest Pompey news direct to your inbox sign up for our free newsletter

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

That follows the same thing happening last month for games against Luxembourg and Qatar - a decision which ‘surprised’ the former Derry City man,

The 25-year-old has been among his side’s more consistent and impressive performers in that time, bagging three goals after a quiet start to the season on the strike front.

Cowley sees one of Pompey’s key men being left out as no negative thing for his team, with Curtis having the bit between the teeth to show his country what they’re missing.

Cowley: ‘It’s never a bad thing for Ronan (not being selected) - he’s spent his whole life with a point to prove. He’ll be just fine.’

Ronan Curtis has missed out a place in the Republic of Ireland squad.

Designed with Pompey fans in mind

Get unlimited access to all The News’ sports coverage without the need for a full subscription. Play-by-plays of every match, in-depth analysis, live blogs and exclusive interviews starting from just £2 per month; that’s just 50p per week - click HERE to subscribe.

Ronan CurtisDanny CowleyPompeyRepublic of IrelandPortsmouth