How being snubbed by Republic of Ireland could impact Portsmouth as attacker is overlooked again

The Blues boss reckons the winger can use being overlooked by the Republic of Ireland once again as fuel to fire his Fratton career.

Curtis failed to make the cut for Stephen Kenny’s squad, for their final World Cup qualifying games against Portugal and Luxembourg.

That follows the same thing happening last month for games against Luxembourg and Qatar - a decision which ‘surprised’ the former Derry City man,

The 25-year-old has been among his side’s more consistent and impressive performers in that time, bagging three goals after a quiet start to the season on the strike front.

Cowley sees one of Pompey’s key men being left out as no negative thing for his team, with Curtis having the bit between the teeth to show his country what they’re missing.

Cowley: ‘It’s never a bad thing for Ronan (not being selected) - he’s spent his whole life with a point to prove. He’ll be just fine.’

