How Danny Cowley's Portsmouth compares to Kenny Jackett's Blues - according to FIFA 21 and 22

That’s the conclusion which can that be made when comparing both manager’s players’ ratings from the FIFA 21 and 22 simulation video games.

However, Jackett – who is now in charge of Leyton Orient following his Fratton Park exit in March – had a higher-ranked squad he could call upon when the axe came on his time on the south coast. Again, according to the FIFA series.

Each year, football fans from across the globe eagerly anticipate their own teams’ statistics as players of the game look to assemble their squads for competitions such as ‘FUT Champs’.

Prior to each edition being released, there is much debate about who should be scored higher or lower, and whose in-game statistics represent their real-life ability.

It’s a similar conversation many Pompey fans will have been having 12 games into the current League One season and after current boss Cowley’s summer overhaul.

He put his own stamp on the Blues during the close season, bringing in 15 players of his own and sacrificing 17 who featured for the first team during the 2020-21 season.

But with the Blues currently 12th in the table, many are starting to wondering if this Pompey side is any better than last season’s which missed out on the play-offs.

So, with the help of FIFA we’ve at least shed some light on the debate.

Indeed, the findings show that while Cowley’s strongest starting XI totals 736 (players are ranked out off 99) compared to Jackett’s 735, the latter’s squad was significantly better – 1,683 compared to 1,543.

Jackett technically had more players he could call on (26), but the two player difference is too high for Cowley’s squad to overtake.

It helps any argument fans might be having, but to help further here’s how both Jackett and Cowley’s best starting XIs compare – along with some other details.

Kenny Jackett's squad (FIFA 21) Starting XI rating: 735 Average starting XI player rating: 64.7 Total squad rating: 1,683 (26 players) Average squad player rating: 66.8

Craig MacGilivray Rating: 69 McGillivray was a fine performer under Kenny Jackett and this was evident last FIFA as he had the joint-highest rating in the team alongside Ronan Curtis. He was a regular feature in last season's team and was also handed the player of the year award.

Callum Johnson Rating: 66 Johnson's first season at Fratton Park was very successful even though he had to challenge for a place with James Bolton. The right back became a fans' favourite after his consistent performances, although he was loaned out by Danny Cowley at the start of this campaign.

Jack Whatmough Rating: 66 Whatmough was one of the main catalysts that saw Pompey reach the summit of League One last Christmas. Many fans were disappointed when he was allowed to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.