How Danny Cowley's view of Portsmouth's opener against Morecambe differed from Twitter verdicts

‘How to make an easy goal difficult’. ‘How did Azeez hit post from a yard out though?’

They’re just some of the comments posted by Blues fans on Twitter today after Marcus Harness’ opener for Pompey in their 2-0 win against Morecambe.

Granted, the forward’s 10th goal of the season will never be a contender for goal of the month as he smashed the ball home from four yards out – after two goal-line clearances and both the crossbar and the upright being hit.

Instead, there were possibly two if not three misses of the season in the calamitous five seconds before Pompey’s top scorer blasted in his 11th-minute chance as both George Hirst and then Miguel Azeez (twice) failed to find the required finishing touch.

However, for manager Danny Cowley it was, erm, thing of beauty!

He lauded the move which instigated the goal, with Ronan Curtis’ sprayed cross-field pass setting Hirst through on goal.

And he loved the fact that, despite a sickness bug still running through the Pompey camp, there were Blues players in the box lining up to find the finishing touch.

Marcus Harness celebrates his 11th-minute opener against Morecambe. Picture: Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages

Cowley told BBC Solent at the final whistle: ‘It was actually a really lovely move and probably if George scores it a really good goal.

‘It (the ball) was bouncing around at bit, wasn’t it, but what I liked was the energy, the fitness and the will to follow the attack up.

‘And you don’t want it to fall to anyone other than Marcus Harness right now.’