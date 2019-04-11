The race for automatic promotion from League One remains wide open with less than a month of the season remaining.

Leaders Luton look all but guaranteed to go up, barring they don’t completely jettison from the summit of the table.

Brett Pitman in action against Sunderland in the Checkatrade Trophy final. Picture: Joe Pepler

It leaves Pompey, Barnsley and Sunderland are all battling for the second guaranteed spot in the Championship.

Despite sitting fourth in the table – three points behind second-placed Sunderland – the Blues’ fate can still rest in their own hands.

Granted, the Black Cats’ goal difference is six better at present now they’ve both played 40 games, but that doesn’t mean the Blues can’t close the deficit.

A victory for Kenny Jackett’s side at the Stadium of Light on April 27 would yield at least a two-goal swing, taking the margin down to four.

And that game in hand over third-placed Barnsley, who sit two points above, against Peterborough on April 30 will likely prove pivotal.

Given how tight things are at the top, there’ll be optimistic punters who still fancy the Blues to go up.

And anyone who fancies placing a wager on Jackett’s troops to finish in the top two might be surprised by the odds they can get.

Bet365 are as big as 5/1 for Pompey to clinch automatic promotion, while the likes of Paddy Power, Betfair and Unibet are slightly shorter at 9/2.

Sky Bet are currently as short as 7/2 for the Blues to make a Championship return since being relegated seven years ago.

Sunderland are in the driving seat at present and Sky Bet have the longest odds of 5/6 for them to make an immediate return to the Championship.

Unibet and 888sport are worst-priced 13/20.

Meanwhile, Barnsley are best-priced at 9/4 with bet365 to go up, although BetVictor have them as short 7/4.