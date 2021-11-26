How does Portsmouth boss solve defensive crisis? Formation change on cards? Who gets midfield nod? Here's likely Gillingham line-up

The former Lincoln head coach is facing yet another defensive crisis going into tomorrow’s match at Priestfield, following Sean Raggett’s suspension coinciding with injuries to Paul Downing and Clark Robertson.
And the 43-year-old will have to go back to the drawing board after solving the club’s left back conundrum against the Imps, only three days ago.
What may provide a consolation to the Blues is the return of Lee Brown, after the 31-year-old served a one-match ban during the trip to Sincil Bank.
And the Fratton faithful will also be hoping that Marcus Harness’ hot streak in front of goal continues against Steve Evans side.
Click through the list to see who is expected to line-up for Pompey tomorrow.
1. GK - Gavin Bazunu
The ever-impressive Gavin Bazunu is set to keep Alex Bass on the sidelines after the Republic of Ireland international maintained a clean sheet against Lincoln City three days ago.
Photo: The News
2. RWB - Mahlon Romeo
Calls for the Millwall loanee to stay in PO4 permanently heightened against Lincoln after his rendition of 'Play up Pompey'. On the field he's been one of the highest performers in League One this season and will again be crucial for Danny Cowley if the Blues are to extend their unbeaten run.
Photo: The News
3. CB - Kieron Freeman
Freeman returned from the cold at Sincil Bank and looked assured and confident within the back three. With the club's limited options at the back he's likely to keep his place but would merit an inclusion regardless.
Photo: The News
4. CB - Connor Ogilvie
Ogilvie is expected to slot into the centre of defence against the Gills in Sean Raggett's absence, but judging from his recent performances, will maintain his consistent high standards.
Photo: The News