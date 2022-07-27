Michael Morrison

The Blues boss revealed the defender knocked back a late bid from a second-tier side to move to Fratton Park - after giving his word to Danny Cowley he would join his promotion bid.

Morrison arrived ahead of the pre-season win over Barnet on a one-year deal, after leaving Championship Reading in the summer.

The move accelerated after talks with another Championship side broke down for the 34-year-old.

Pompey then made their move - and it was a switch Morrison stuck to after another opportunity presented itself late on.

Cowley said: ‘We signed Michael Morrison and he wasn’t available to us before yesterday.

‘He’d had a lot of Championship interest but a Championship option broke down and he became available.

‘Even in the afternoon another Championship club had contacted him, but he’d already committed to us.

‘That’s great and we’re delighted to have him with us.’

Cowley believes he’s had another leader to the Pompey dressing room in Morrison, with the centre-half bringing vast experience to the table.

The former Sheffield Wednesday, Leicester and Birmingham man played regularly at second-tier level for Reading, before he left the Royals after three years.

Now Cowley is looking forward to seeing Morrison pass on his knowledge to the younger players in his squad.

He added: ‘I think it’s always nice to have a couple of dads in the team!

‘We have a lot of experience now in the back line and it will help the younger players in attacking areas.

‘It’s good to bring in another player like that to help the younger ones, he’s a model professional.

‘He’s an outstanding character and he will drive the standards in training.

‘I think good senior players make the players around them five per cent better.

‘Michael is an important signing for us and it now puts us in a good position at the back end of the pitch.

‘We’re delighted to bring Michael Morrison it, it’s just a really good signing for us.

‘He played 110 games in the last three seasons.

‘He has incredible experience and has been captain wherever he’s been.