Tuesday night’s results were largely negative reading for the Fratton faithful, with no teams around Pompey in the table falling to defeat.

The gap remains eight points to the top six, however, despite MK Dons, Ipswich and Plymouth all being in action.

The good news was Plymouth dropping more points in dramatic fashion at Fleetwood.

Luke Jephcott put the visitors ahead after 20 minutes before Paddy Lane equalized for the Cod Army four minutes later.

By the 75th minute, Argyle were sitting comfortably at 3-1, but with a minute to go former Pompey man Ellis Harrison grabbed his second in four games since his move from Fratton Park.

But the action didn’t stop there as Anthony Pilkington completed the comeback in the 92nd minute meaning the points were shared.

The result leaves Plymouth in seventh and without a win in their last three.

Ipswich continued their fine resurgence under new boss Kieran McKenna with a 2-0 win at AFC Wimbledon.

A second-half Wes Burns double was enough to secure the points at Plough Lane, a week on from Pompey’s goalless draw against the Wombles.

There was a late setback for the Tractor Boys as Kane Vincent-Young was sent off in the fifth minute of added time, after picking up his second booking of the match.

The result moves McKenna’s side up to eighth in the league after picking up maximum points in four of their last five League One fixtures.

MK Dons bounced back from their shock 1-0 defeat against Doncaster on Saturday to edge past Burton at the Pirelli Stadium.

The Dons’ star man, and ex-Pompey target, Scott Twine produced the goods again for Liam Manning’s side, scoring a late winner in the fifth minute of added time to bring full points back to Stadium MK.Manning’s side sit comfortably in the playoffs, now five points ahead of Steven Schumacher’s Plymouth.

The final game to take place involved struggling Gillingham and Shrewsbury who saw out a goalless draw at Priestfield.

The point moves the Gills off the bottom of the table with Shrewsbury also moving up to 17th in League One.

