The popular video game is predicting that five new summer signings will make Danny Cowley’s starting XI for the opening match of 2022-23.
But who are they and who gets the nod to embark a potential promotion challenge?
Here’s how FM 22 have the Blues lining-up next term.
1. GK - Alex Bass
Football Manager are predicting that Alex Bass will be handed the number one shirt for the first game of the season after completing his impressive Bradford loan spell. However, he started last season's opening day victory over Fleetwood -- so it could be a temporary spell as first-choice. Picture: Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
2. Matthew Pennington (CB) - £105k
Cowley chooses to bring in former Everton defender Matthew Pennington to replace the Hayden Carter-shaped hole in his defence and starts him on the opening day. Picture: Lynne Cameron/Getty Images
3. CB - Sean Raggett
The popular game is also predicting that Sean Raggett will sign a new deal at Fratton Park, and will remain at the heart of Danny Cowley's defence. Picture: Nigel Keene
4. CB - Clark Robertson
After impressing during the second half of the season following his rehab from injury, Robertson remains Pompey's captain and is looking to form a formidable trio with Pennington and Raggett.
