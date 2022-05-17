Alex Bass, Sean Raggett, Martyn Waghorn, Matt Butcher

How Football Manager 22 predicts Portsmouth to line-up next season as signings from Coventry, Everton, Peterborough and Manchester City start

Pompey are ready to unleash a new-look side at the start of next season.

By Sam Cox
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 5:06 pm
Updated Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 5:50 pm

According to Football Manager 22, that is!

The popular video game is predicting that five new summer signings will make Danny Cowley’s starting XI for the opening match of 2022-23.

But who are they and who gets the nod to embark a potential promotion challenge?

Here’s how FM 22 have the Blues lining-up next term.

1. GK - Alex Bass

Football Manager are predicting that Alex Bass will be handed the number one shirt for the first game of the season after completing his impressive Bradford loan spell. However, he started last season's opening day victory over Fleetwood -- so it could be a temporary spell as first-choice. Picture: Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Photo: Catherine Ivill

2. Matthew Pennington (CB) - £105k

Cowley chooses to bring in former Everton defender Matthew Pennington to replace the Hayden Carter-shaped hole in his defence and starts him on the opening day. Picture: Lynne Cameron/Getty Images

Photo: Lynne Cameron

3. CB - Sean Raggett

The popular game is also predicting that Sean Raggett will sign a new deal at Fratton Park, and will remain at the heart of Danny Cowley's defence. Picture: Nigel Keene

Photo: Nigel Keene

4. CB - Clark Robertson

After impressing during the second half of the season following his rehab from injury, Robertson remains Pompey's captain and is looking to form a formidable trio with Pennington and Raggett.

Photo: Jason Brown

