The 24-year-old played a sizable part in the U’s promotion from League Two last season and has become a regular fixture in Mark Bonner’s squad this term.

Yet the midfielder spent the summer of 2020 seeking a new club, before finally impressing on trial at the Abbey Stadium to earn a deal.

In all competitions this season, May has made 25 appearances, while scoring four goals and registering four assists.

And tomorrow he is set to line-up against his former club as Pompey are back in action against Cambridge United (3pm), having endured four successive matches being postponed through coronavirus.

It finally reflects the fulfilment of a talent which lost his way at Fratton Park after an April 2015 debut as a 17-year-old Academy graduate.

Even then, this season has required patience from the youngster, who started the opening two matches on the bench before starting in a 1-1 draw with Plymouth in August.

Then followed a spell on the bench and even out of the squad until his performance against Danny Cowley’s side at Fratton Park in September proved his ability in League One.

Adam May has scored four goals in all competitions for Cambridge United this season. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

The versatile midfielder showed maturity and confidence on the south coast which helped the U’s to a 2-1 victory over Pompey.

He then followed his impressive display with his first goal of the season in a 2-2 draw with Fleetwood.

May repeated the trick two weeks later by netting in another 2-2 draw – this time with Crewe.

But perhaps his most impressive strike this term was when he struck a delightful low volley into the net from the edge of the box in a draw with high-flying Wigan.

Perhaps a fresh start away from the south coast was all May needed to prove his worth in the third tier.

It’s fair to say that he struggled to adapt to the rigors of League One during his time in the Pompey first-team, totalling 30 appearances.

But May is now flourishing under Bonner, and could play a key role in their bid to stay clear of the relegation zone.

