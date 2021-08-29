The Latics boss, who previously had a spell as the Blues' assistant manager, saw his side edge it 1-0 courtesy of Callum Lang's 78th-minute strike.

But Richardson admitted Wigan did not have it all their own way in the eagerly contested battle at the DW Stadium.

In fact, he felt Pompey were 'excellent' during periods of the first 45 minutes and demanded more from his team at the interval.

But he was delighted to see his side deliver on his half time message to come away with a 'worthy' three points in the end, as the Latics also became the first team to net against the Blues in five league matches this term.

It helped moved them above the Blues and up to fourth in the League One standings, with Danny Cowley's men slipping to fifth after their first defeat.

Richardson told Wigan Today: ‘I thought Portsmouth were excellent for spells in the first half, and our distances weren't perhaps what they should have been.

‘We didn't really have any physical contact in that first 20 minutes, which was disappointing, and we wanted to address that at half time.

Wigan boss Leam Richardson. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

‘And in the second half I thought the lads really imposed themselves, they upped the pace and the intensity, and in the end were worthy of the result.

‘We've got a good group here, they know how to sort themselves out, and I thought our fitness was also a factor.