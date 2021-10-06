How free-scoring Portsmouth defender Lee Brown's is leaving renowned Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City aces behind

The top flight of English football is littered with world-class full-backs who flourish in both attack and defence.

But consummate internationals are struggling to match his record in the final third this term, with established stars such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luke Shaw, Kyle Walker and Marcos Alonso all trailing the 31-year-old when it comes to putting the ball in the back of the net.

Across his past 12 appearances, stretching back to last season, Brown has scored five goals – finally ending his own goal scoring troubles.

Prior to the penultimate game of last term, when he bagged a brace against Wimbledon, the former Bristol Rovers defender had scored only once in 54 appearances – a total he’s already trebled this campaign.

With three goals so far, Brown is the Blues’ joint-top goalscorer alongside John Marquis, Ellis Harrison and Marcus Harness.

And although defensive counterparts Danny Andrew (Fleetwood) and Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers) have also scored three League One goals this season, Brown is showing greater consistency bearing in mind those two goals against the Dons at the end of last term.

In comparison, Alexander-Arnold, Shaw, Alonso and Walker and have scored only once between them during the same time period.

Lee Brown has scored more goals than Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luke Shaw combined so far this season. Picture: Robin Jones

Across the top two divisions in England, only one other full-back comes close to Brown’s goalscoring feats.

AFC Bournemouth’s Jordan Zemura currently has two goals to his name so far, while no other full-back has scored more than once in the Premier League or Championship.

Danny Cowley’s arrival has seen Brown add this particular string to his bow, with the traditional full-back operating as a wing-back in recent weeks.