Pompey were without a game this weekend after Saturday’s clash with Southend was postponed.

However, there was one member of Kenny Jackett’s set-up who was involved in a Football League fixture.

Adam May’s currently on a season-long loan at League Two side Swindon Town.

The midfielder moved to the County Ground in June to help his promising progress.

After making just five appearances for the Blues last season, all in cup competitions, May joined the Robins hoping to get regular minutes and bolstering his chances of a more prominent role at Fratton Park in the future.

However, the academy graduate has struggled to nail down a starting spot in Richie Wellens’ side so far.

To date, May has made six appearances for fourth-placed Swindon.

But he’s featured from the outset on a solitary occasion in the league, which was a 1-0 home defeat to Northampton last month.

In the Robins’ 3-1 win at Leyton Orient on Saturday, May came on as a 89th-minute substitute for Keshi Anderson.

That’s the second straight game the 21-year-old’s been used off the bench late after being introduced with four minutes remaining in Swindon’s 3-1 over Morecame the previous weekend.

Former Fratton favourite Danny Rose and Jordan Lyden were Wellens’ preferred central-midfield partnership in those games.

May did display his quality in the Robins’ 3-2 EFL Trophy defeat to Chelsea under-21s when he netted a fine goal from outside the area.

He also racked up 76 minutes in their 3-0 reverse to Colchester in the Carabao Cup.

Nevertheless, both May and Pompey boss Kenny Jackett will be hoping he can play a more substantial role in Swindon's League Two promotion push as the campaign progresses.