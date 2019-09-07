How have these players fared elsewhere since leaving Portsmouth this summer?

We’ve taken a look to see how they’ve fared – and if the grass is greener away from Fratton Park...

1. Matt Clarke Joined Brighton for a fee rising to 5m but sent on loan to Derby in the Championship where he's made five appearances

2. Jamal Lowe Eventually made a protracted exit to Wigan for a fee in excess of 2.5m. Made four starts and three subs appearances with the Latics struggling so far

3. Louis Dennis Finally getting the games he craved with four starts and four sub appearances in League Two for Leyton Orient

4. Dion Donohue Joined Mansfield but had his contract terminated after being arrested on suspicion of assault

