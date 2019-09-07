How have these players fared elsewhere since leaving Portsmouth this summer? A host of players departed Pompey this summer for new clubs. We’ve taken a look to see how they’ve fared – and if the grass is greener away from Fratton Park... 1. Matt Clarke Joined Brighton for a fee rising to 5m but sent on loan to Derby in the Championship where he's made five appearances PA PA Wire Buy a Photo 2. Jamal Lowe Eventually made a protracted exit to Wigan for a fee in excess of 2.5m. Made four starts and three subs appearances with the Latics struggling so far PinPep Media / Joe Pepler JPIMedia Buy a Photo 3. Louis Dennis Finally getting the games he craved with four starts and four sub appearances in League Two for Leyton Orient Dave Haines Freelance Buy a Photo 4. Dion Donohue Joined Mansfield but had his contract terminated after being arrested on suspicion of assault PinPep Media / Joe Pepler JPIMedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3