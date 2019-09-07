Jamal Lowe

How have these players fared elsewhere since leaving Portsmouth this summer?

A host of players departed Pompey this summer for new clubs.

We’ve taken a look to see how they’ve fared – and if the grass is greener away from Fratton Park...

1. Matt Clarke

Joined Brighton for a fee rising to 5m but sent on loan to Derby in the Championship where he's made five appearances

1. Matt Clarke

Joined Brighton for a fee rising to 5m but sent on loan to Derby in the Championship where he's made five appearances
2. Jamal Lowe

Eventually made a protracted exit to Wigan for a fee in excess of 2.5m. Made four starts and three subs appearances with the Latics struggling so far

2. Jamal Lowe

Eventually made a protracted exit to Wigan for a fee in excess of 2.5m. Made four starts and three subs appearances with the Latics struggling so far
3. Louis Dennis

Finally getting the games he craved with four starts and four sub appearances in League Two for Leyton Orient

3. Louis Dennis

Finally getting the games he craved with four starts and four sub appearances in League Two for Leyton Orient
4. Dion Donohue

Joined Mansfield but had his contract terminated after being arrested on suspicion of assault

4. Dion Donohue

Joined Mansfield but had his contract terminated after being arrested on suspicion of assault
