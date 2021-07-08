Josh Passley featured 12 times for Pompey during the 2014-15 season after arriving on loan from Fulham. Picture: Joe Pepler

Now he’s in the frame to face his former club – with ringing endorsements from Hawks boss Paul Doswell over his new-found maturity.

Passley was a highly-promised right-back with Fulham when he taken on loan by Pompey’s Andy Awford in January 2015.

However, his 12-game spell became more notorious over his bad timekeeping rather than performances on the pitch.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Passley is back on the south coast after this summer signing for Hawks under manager Paul Doswell

In March 2015, Passley turned up at Fratton Park 25 minutes late ahead of Shrewsbury’s visit.

Unimpressively, it was Passley’s third instance of poor timekeeping during his time with the Blues.

Now, following spells at Dagenham & Redbridge, Whitehawk and Dover, the 25-year-old has this summer arrived at Westleigh Park.

And on Saturday he will line-up for the ambitious Doswell’s side in Pompey’s visit.

Doswell told The News: ‘Josh gives us pace, good crossing ability, and, with us probably playing wing-backs this season, very much allows us to get up and down the line.

‘If truth be known, his moment has passed to go onto higher levels, but he’s still a very good player and we are delighted to have him.

‘He told about how at Pompey he was once driving to a game and got caught up in a horrendous car crash and never made the match in time.

‘I did ask him if he had any regrets and Josh told me if he could put himself as a 25-year-old into an 18-year-old’s mindset and body, he would change things.

‘He has massive regret and admitted that when he was 18, 19 and 20 he was a bit of an idiot.

‘For someone to admit that, accept it and then ride with that punch takes a man.

‘He let himself down and is looking to make up for that, yet I can only praise him in terms of my conversations with him.

‘He was brilliant in training on Tuesday, at the front of the running and everything.

‘Josh has moved on. I think he’s in a real positive head space at the moment.’

The Hawks have around 1,400 tickets remaining out of a reduced capacity of 3,250 for Saturday.

They can be purchased online until Saturday morning, while the non-league club can cater for pay on the day to supporters.

And also among the ex-Pompey contingent on display will be former Academy product Theo Widdrington

Doswell added: ‘Theo’s a really good kid and I genuinely think he’s got a real chance this year of pushing on.

‘He’s a tenacious midfielder, with a very good passing range and understands the game. For a young man, he’s way beyond his years with his football intelligence and the way he goes about his work.

‘At the age of 21, he has a real chance of going back into league football.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.