Nineteen of those have been permanent first-team additions, while 18 have been loans deals. We’ve taken a look at each of those signings to see how those deals have worked out for Pompey. Note: the figure of 37 includes Anton Walkes’ loan deal and his permanent move to Fratton Park.

1. Nathan Thompson Proved a huge success at Pompey, playing 78 times over two years. Departed under a cloud in the summer after snubbing new deal. Now at Peterborough. PinPep Media / Joe Pepler JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. Tareiq Holmes-Dennis Left-back arrived on loan from Huddersfield in 2017. Impressed hugely in pre-season but picked up injury on opening day of season and never played for Blues again. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. Luke McGee Joined from Spurs in 2017 on three-year deal. Played 50 times in debut season but hasn't featured since EFL Trophy game against Arsenal U21s in December 2018. PinPep Media / Joe Pepler JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. Brett Pitman Signed from Ipswich on three-year-deal, Pitman has scored 40 goals in 94 appearances. Scored 24 times in debut season but no longer a guaranteed regular. PinPep Media / Joe Pepler JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more