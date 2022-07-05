From left: Grant McCann, Danny Cowley, Steven Schumacher, Karl Robinson.

Pompey opened their account on Saturday with a 3-0 victory against the Hawks, while on Sunday, Danny Cowley’s side fell to a lacklustre 1-0 defeat to Gosport.

The Fratton faithful had endured a difficult summer with Marlon Pack being the only purchase of the window, before Arsenal right-back Zak Swanson completed a permanent switch on Monday.

Following the weekend’s mixed results, Blues fans have been left concerned about the upcoming 2022-23 campaign.

Title odds: 150/1.

But how do the bookies rate Pompey’s chances in League One next term?

We’ve taken a look at the latest odds placed by Sky Bet on who will be crowned champions at the end of the season.

Here’s how they rate the Blues’ chances of lifting the title.

Title odds: 150/1.

Title odds: 100/1.

Title odds: 80/1.

Title odds: 80/1.

Title odds: 80/1.

Title odds: 66/1.

Title odds: 66/1.

Title odds: 66/1.

Title odds: 66/1.

Title odds: 50/1.

Title odds: 50/1.

Title odds: 25/1.

Title odds: 22/1.

Title odds: 22/1.

Title odds: 14/1.

Title odds: 12/1.

Title odds: 12/1.

Title odds: 12/1.

Title odds: 11/1.

Title odds: 10/1.

Title odds: 8/1.

Title odds: 9/2.