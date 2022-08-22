News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth defender Connor Ogilive (6) celebrates his goal with Portsmouth midfielder Michael Jacobs (24) during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Bristol Rovers at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 20 August 2022.

How latest 'super computer' is predicting the final League One table to look for Portsmouth, Bolton, Plymouth, Charlton & Co

The feel-good factor has well and truly returned to Pompey – irrespective of what Joey Barton has to say.

By Mark McMahon
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 4:00 pm

An unbeaten start to the season, some good football on show, a host of exciting summer signings, plenty of goals and a current position of third in the league, optimism is starting to grow around these parts.

But how has the Blues’ impressive start to the new season been interpreted by the so-called ‘data experts’ at fivethirtyeight.com, who use a host of algorithms to predict the final league standings?

We had a look, and here’s what we discovered.

1. Burton

Position: 24th; Points: 41; Goal difference: -37.

2. Morecambe

Position: 23rd; Points: 43; Goal difference: -29.

3. Port Vale

Position: 22nd; Points: 51; Goal difference: -20.

4. Forest Green Rovers

Position: 21st; Points: 52; Goal difference: -18.

