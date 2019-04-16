Pompey celebrate their Checkatrade Trophy triumph at Wembley. Picture: Barry Zee

How long is each Portsmouth player under contract for?

Ben Close extended his Pompey deal until the summer of 2021 yesterday.

Here’s a look at how long each Blues player is under contract for at Fratton Park… 

1. Craig MacGillivray

2. Luke McGee

3. Alex Bass

4. Lee Brown

