How many League One minutes EVERY Portsmouth player has played this season

Pompey have fielded 22 first-team players in League One this season - but which of them have gained the most game time for Kenny Jackett's side?

Scroll down and click through the pages to see how many minutes each Blues player has played in the third-tier this campaign:

Minutes played: 31

1. Louis Dennis

Minutes played: 31
Minutes played: 102

2. Andy Cannon

Minutes played: 102
Minutes played: 141

3. James Vaughan

Minutes played: 141
Minutes played: 254

4. Brandon Haunstrup

Minutes played: 254
