How many League One minutes EVERY Portsmouth player has played this season
Pompey have fielded 22 first-team players in League One this season - but which of them have gained the most game time for Kenny Jackett's side?
Scroll down and click through the pages to see how many minutes each Blues player has played in the third-tier this campaign:
1. Louis Dennis
Minutes played: 31
Getty Images
Getty Images
2. Andy Cannon
Minutes played: 102
PinPep Media / Joe Pepler
Other 3rd Party
3. James Vaughan
Minutes played: 141
PinPep Media / Joe Pepler
Other 3rd Party
4. Brandon Haunstrup
Minutes played: 254
Ben Queenborough
Other 3rd Party
