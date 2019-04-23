How many of the Portsmouth team can you name from last win at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light?
Pompey head to Sunderland on Saturday looking to keep their League One automatic promotion dreams in their own hands.
Kenny Jackett’s third-placed side know anything other than a victory will leave them relying on Barnsley – in second – to drop points in their final two matches. Here we take a look at the Blues’ last win on Wearside. A stoppage-time Jermain Defoe penalty wrapped up a 2-1 victory for Tony Adams’ team back in 2008. We’ve listed the side from that day, but how many can you name before taking a look?
1. Goalkeeper - David James
England international goalkeeper amassed 158 appearances during his time at Fratton Park