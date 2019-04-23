Kenny Jackett’s third-placed side know anything other than a victory will leave them relying on Barnsley – in second – to drop points in their final two matches. Here we take a look at the Blues’ last win on Wearside. A stoppage-time Jermain Defoe penalty wrapped up a 2-1 victory for Tony Adams’ team back in 2008. We’ve listed the side from that day, but how many can you name before taking a look?

1. Goalkeeper - David James England international goalkeeper amassed 158 appearances during his time at Fratton Park JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. Right-back - Glen Johnson Made 100 Pompey appearances, scoring four times. PA PA (Press Association) Buy a Photo

3. Centre-back - Sol Campbell The centre-back amassed 111 appearances during his time at Fratton Park. EMPICS Sport/PA Photos PA (Press Association) Buy a Photo

4. Centre-back - Sylvain Distin Defender made 96 Pompey appearances in a two season stay at Fratton Park. PA PA (Press Association) Buy a Photo

View more