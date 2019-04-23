Jermain Defoe nets the winning penalty at Sunderland in 2008. Picture by Anna Gowthorpe/PA Wire.

How many of the Portsmouth team can you name from last win at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light?

Pompey head to Sunderland on Saturday looking to keep their League One automatic promotion dreams in their own hands.

Kenny Jackett’s third-placed side know anything other than a victory will leave them relying on Barnsley – in second – to drop points in their final two matches. Here we take a look at the Blues’ last win on Wearside. A stoppage-time Jermain Defoe penalty wrapped up a 2-1 victory for Tony Adams’ team back in 2008. We’ve listed the side from that day, but how many can you name before taking a look?

England international goalkeeper amassed 158 appearances during his time at Fratton Park

1. Goalkeeper - David James

JPIMedia
Made 100 Pompey appearances, scoring four times.

2. Right-back - Glen Johnson

PA
PA (Press Association)
The centre-back amassed 111 appearances during his time at Fratton Park.

3. Centre-back - Sol Campbell

EMPICS Sport/PA Photos
PA (Press Association)
Defender made 96 Pompey appearances in a two season stay at Fratton Park.

4. Centre-back - Sylvain Distin

PA
PA (Press Association)
