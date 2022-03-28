Certainly Ryan Tunnicliffe is convinced Aiden O’Brien will add to the three goals posted so early in a promising Blues career so far.

O’Brien was tagged with the ‘Tap-in King’ label during his stay at The Den, a period which saw him plunder 44 goals in 226 matches after emerging through the ranks.

Tunnicliffe shared a Lions dressing room with the Republic of Ireland international for two seasons before departing to join Luton in July 2019.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now they’ve been reunited, with the midfielder witnessing the old O’Brien magic three times during his opening four outings for the Blues.

The 28-year-old has swiftly established a connection with the Fratton faithful, a relationship built upon goals and the attacker’s hard-working nature.

And the familiar face of Tunnicliffe is expecting plenty as a gruelling schedule of eight games in 26 days looms.

He told The News: ‘I’ve known Aiden since Millwall, he believes he’ll score a goal every game.

'The 'Tap-in king' has been hailed by Ryan Tunnicliffe after the ex-Millwall pair reunited at Fratton Park. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘The boys here won’t necessarily know, but we called him the ‘Tap-in King’.

‘He’s always in and around it, a fox in the box, he gets in at the back post and taps goals in. We saw that with his first two for the club, he was a yard out and tapped them in, which is him all over.

‘Obviously it’s a great skill to have and we need that because he’s going to add goals to us.

‘He played more than 200 games for Millwall in this league and the Championship, his goal-scoring record was good from the left wing in a 4-4-2.

‘You know what you’re getting from Aiden, he’s honest, he’s going to work hard, he’s got the ability and he’s more than likely to get you a goal.

‘He works hard for the team off the ball and if you do that then these fans will take to you. It’s an added bonus that he’s an attacking player, so has a bit of flair as well - and a goal in him.

‘Aiden has had a great impact in the time he’s been here and given himself a great chance to get a new contract.

‘I enjoy having him around here, he’s a fun guy who brings a spirit to the place. Hopefully he’ll stay longer.’

O’Brien is contracted until the season’s end after linking-up with the Blues following his Sunderland exit.

In addition to favourable instant impact, there was also a notable assist in the 4-0 triumph over Accrington earlier this month – with Tunnicliffe the beneficiary.

He added: ‘Aiden’s got that ability to go on a mazy run, he’s got great feet and also that luck which sometimes you need as a dribbler, with it bouncing off people.

‘It was a great run against Accrington, I was hoping that he would see me coming, which he did, he put it on a plate and I hit it hard and low.

‘You’re just following it up, hoping something can happen, and luckily it got through and I was free.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron