How much Portsmouth fans could pay at Leeds, Sunderland or Plymouth as Championship ticket prices reviewed

Published 27th Jun 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2024, 18:07 BST

Pompey fans can begin preparing their away trips following Wednesday’s fixtures announcement

Pompey fans have finally found out where their first Championship trip will be following Wednesday’s announcement, revealing the fixture lists for the 2024/25 season.

The Blues will be taking on Leeds United at Elland Road in their first EFL second-tier clash since 2012 and John Mousinho will be hoping all 3,000 of the away allocation can be filled as choruses of ‘Play Up Pompey’ ring out the Yorkshire ground.

How much, however, will Blues fans be expected to pay for their ticket in the 23 other Championship stadiums? All of Pompey’s season tickets have been snapped up but for any fan hoping to keep track of Marlon Pack and the rest of the Blues’s squad on the road, here is how much your ticket could cost (with data from Stoke Live, City AM, and Football Ground Guide) ...

How much Pompey fans will have to pay to watch their beloved Blues on the road

1. Away ticket costs

How much Pompey fans will have to pay to watch their beloved Blues on the road

Providing the most expensive away tickets are QPR and Coventry with data from Stoke Live indicating the two sides charged £37 last season.

2. 13th: QPR and Coventry

Providing the most expensive away tickets are QPR and Coventry with data from Stoke Live indicating the two sides charged £37 last season.

Bristol City has been reputed to charge £35 for their away end tickets.

3. 12th: Bristol City

Bristol City has been reputed to charge £35 for their away end tickets.

The Stadium of Light welcome away fans for a cost of £32, making them the third most expensive away tickets in the 2023/24 season.

4. 11th: Sunderland

The Stadium of Light welcome away fans for a cost of £32, making them the third most expensive away tickets in the 2023/24 season.

