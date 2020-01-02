Have your say

Pompey are aiming to take their earnings from this season's FA Cup to £350,000 on Saturday.

The Blues travel to Fleetwood Town in the third round of the historic competition (5.31pm kick-off).

The tie has been selected for international broadcast, with both clubs banking £50,000.

And with £135,000 in prize money on offer, it means Pompey will be £185,000 better off should they triumph at Highbury Stadium.

That’d be a welcome boost – especially now the January transfer window is open.

The Fratton Park coffers have already been bolstered by £165,000 during Kenny Jackett's side’s Cup run.

Pompey celebrate Brett Pitman's late winner against Altrincham. Picture: Joe Pepler

In the first round, the Blues’ trip to National League outfit Harrogate Town was televised on BT Sport, with both clubs receiving a windfall of £75,000.

Goals from Brandon Haunstrup and Ronan Curtis delivered the visitors a 2-1 victory at Wetherby Road, with the Blues collecting £36,000 in prize money.

In the second stage, Jackett’s men faced another non-league side in Altrincham at Fratton Park.

It took a last-gasp goal from Brett Pitman to hand the home side a 2-1 win and ensure they avoided a replay – along with £54,000.

Now Pompey prepare to face League One promotion rivals Fleetwood.

The Blues are aiming to reach the fourth round for successive seasons after defeating Premier League-bound Norwich 1-0 at Carrow Road a year ago.