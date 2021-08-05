How new boy is set to offer Portsmouth boss much-needed boost in player hunt after Gillingham exit

And the defender confirmed he will offer Pompey the kind of versatility which will free up much-needed money in the playing budget, for the Blues head coach to use in other areas of the pitch.

Ogilvie arrived at Fratton Park on Monday to bolster the squad’s left-sided options going into the new campaign at Fleetwood tomorrow.

With Lee Brown and youngster Liam Vincent, who is set to go out on loan, his options Cowley had been looking for an additional left-back.

And with Clark Robertson, Paul Downing and Sean Raggett the senior central defenders on his radar, another body in the middle of defence was needed.

But with Ogilvie adept in both positions, he is set to save Cowley the cost of landing another player at the back.

On a tight budget, that will free up funds to use further up the pitch - with the midfield area a pressing priority at present.

Ogilvie said: ‘The manager was crystal clear about what he wanted from me.

‘Anywhere across the left side is me - and I can do a job in any of those positions (left-back, wing-back or centre-half), no problem.

‘He said left of a three or left-back for me in our talks - and I enjoy both roles. Any of those suit me.

‘He went through the game idea and how he wanted to play - and it suits me.

‘He wants high attacking football and for us to get after teams - that works for me and hopefully, I can add to the team,’

Cowley praised the quality Ogilvie will add to Pompey’s ranks, with the former Spurs defender viewed as one of the best League One free agents this summer.

The head coach also felt he showed he’s one of the brightest left sided players in the division, amid 51 appearances for Gillingham last term.

Cowley said: ‘I think Connor gives us left-footed balance, which I think every group needs.

‘I think he was one of the best left-footed players in the division last season.

‘I think he’s consistently been that in his time at Gillingham.

‘So we’re delighted to have him in the group here.

‘He’s a very well organised footballer, an intelligent footballer.

‘He’s technically and tactically very sound and we’re pleased to add him to the team.’

