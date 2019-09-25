Eoin Teggart has told how his family were unable to watch his Pompey debut live at Fratton Park.

However, the Northern Ireland youth international revealed his nearest and dearest gathered round a laptop back in his homeland to see his Blues bow on the club’s iFollow service..

The 17-year-old made his maiden first-team appearance for Kenny Jackett's men in the 3-1 Leasing.com Trophy win over Norwich under-21s at Fratton Park earlier this month.

Eager not to miss the moment, his mother, father, brother Brendan and auntie Patricia were able to see his senior bow – albeit huddled round a computer screen.

Although it wasn’t the ideal way for his family to witness his Pompey debut, Teggart said his family were 'buzzing' for him.

He told Belfast Live: 'My family watched a stream of the game off Portsmouth's iFollow service.

Eoin Teggart makes his Pompey debut against Norwich under-21s. Picture by Joe Pepler

'They were all buzzing when I got to play.

'There was my mum and dad, my brother Brendan and my Auntie Patricia, all huddled round the screen.

'They were very proud, and after the game I got loads of phone calls and text messages, which was nice.’

Teggart made a big impression against the young Canaries, helping to create the first two goals before he was named The News man of the match.

He admitted to feeling ‘nervous’ before travelling to the ground ahead of the game.

But having had a taste of first-team action, Teggart is eager to keep catching the eye of the Pompey boss.

He added: ‘It was great to make my first-team debut. It has given me a lot of confidence.

‘I was nervous sitting at home before I went to the ground.

‘But once I got there I settled down and embraced the whole experience.

‘I was excited to get on to the pitch and try to show what I can do.

‘I have been working hard to get to this point, so I was determined to make the most of it.

‘A few fans said on Twitter I should have got man of the match. So that will do me.

‘I just have to keep working hard with the under-18s and under-23s and, hopefully, get more training sessions with the first team. And obviously more games.

‘All I can do is keep working hard and see where it takes me. But I am excited for the future.’