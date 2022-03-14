How Portsmouth boss plans to bridge gap to likes of Ipswich Town to make side League One force

Cowley’s resolute men showed the character missing in the 4-0 hammering by the Tractor Boys at Fratton Park last November.

The head coach spoke of his admiration for Ipswich and their head coach Kieran McKenna, as well as casting an envious glance at the financial muscle at their disposal.

Either this season or next, Cowley knows he has to find a way to bridge the gap between where Pompey currently stand and the progress being made at places like Portman Road.

But the 43-year-old feels he’s building a team with the kind of character and resolve to give the Blues a chance of doing just that.

Cowley said: ‘When I talk about not being able to compete with them off the pitch, I’m not sure there’s many clubs in League One who can.

‘They are a club with a clear vision and are really committed to it.

Danny Cowley at Ipswich on Saturday

‘We’ve played against the best team we’ve had in this run of eight games.

‘We knew coming here they were in a good moment.

‘But we competed well and had good control in spells of the game, especially in the first half.

‘Then we had a good spell in the second half, but then if I’m honest we tired.

‘We probably settled for taking a point when we would’ve liked to have found another gear which we have done consistently in recent times.

‘But we’re just a club trying to grow and get better. We’re trying to improve every day.

‘We’re on a different journey to Ipswich, and we know we’re going to have to work relentlessly hard to maximise everything we do to be able to compete at the top of this division.

‘We’re focussed on really trying to achieve that and bridge that gap.’

Cowley made no apologies for setting Pompey up to be difficult to beat against opposition who were unbeaten in eight going into Saturday’s game - conceding just a single goal in the process.

He felt the point was reward for the endeavour of a group who remain short on senior numbers.

Cowley added: ‘There was a couple of players in attacking transition we missed when we didn’t quite have the pace to get away on the counter.

‘But the top end of the pitch have worked so hard and been so selfless in their performances.

‘Our defensive line was excellent and really dependable.

‘We won the ball high up the pitch eight times in the first half. We had eight turnovers which, against them, is very good and was going to be a good way of us scoring.

‘There’s a lot of respect for me with Ipswich. There’s a lot to respect in their team so it was good point.’

