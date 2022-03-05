The midfielder drops to the bench and is replaced Ryan Tunnicliffe for the game against Accy in one of two changes Danny Cowley has made to the side that beat Oxford in midweek.

Denver Hume also drops out to be replaced by Clark Robertson in the starting XI, with Connor Ogilvie expected to revert to left wing-back.

But it’s the decision to start with Wales international Morrell on the bench which has many fans scratching their heads.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s a selection of the views shared...

@liammcguire_: Why has Morrell been dropped?

@khooper8695: I think Hume we can all understand and Ogilvie can do the LWB role well.

Morrell being dropped is a head-scratcher.

Pompey midfielder Joe Morrell

@callum070501: Going forward Tunnicliffe is decent working with Harness on the right.

Probably explains that decision, most the goals recently coming from Hume’s side explains him being dropped.

Harsh on Morrell but decent choices.

@Bilbo2oo6: Why take Morrell out?

@ollygrand__: Changing the winning system that beat a solid play off team? Very interesting call.

@lostfou22971139: Less likely to be pushed off the ball I think - happy with that.

@Joegolds16: Accy are a physical team so that’s why Tunni is starting over Morrell and O’livie over Hume.

They pump long balls so Tunni is there for the height also. Good team.