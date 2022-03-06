'What a day of football that was' - How Portsmouth's players responded on social media following Accrington rout
Pompey players from past and present have responded to the club’s 4-0 rout over Accrington yesterday
It comes after the Blues swept Accy aside yesterday – despite playing with 10-men for 60 minutes.
Goals from George Hirst (brace), Sean Raggett, and Ryan Tunnicliffe saw Danny Cowley’s men record a 4-0 victory at Fratton Park.
And here’s how members of the Fratton chief’s squad reacted on social media after full-time.
George Hirst wrote on Instagram: 3 points. 2 goals. BOSHHHHHHHHHHHH. Enjoy your weekend.
Jay Mingi said: 4-0 win. Happy to have made my @Pompey debut. Thanks for the support #pup
To which Liam Vincent replied: Well deserved bro @Jaymingi_
Haji Mnoga also commented under the post: What a player – proud of you bro
Aiden O’Brien posted: What a day of football that was with the boys!! Fratton Park was bouncing
‘My Driver’ was Reeco Hackett’s response to George Hirst’s post-match interview
Sean Raggett said: What a win with 10 men great performance
Hayden Carter wrote: Very enjoyable one this afternoon, onto Tuesday
Mick Quinn then responded: Top Win with 10 men,looks like Danny Cowley has got the team sorted now
Message From the Editor
You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for less than 25p per week.