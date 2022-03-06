'What a day of football that was' - How Portsmouth's players responded on social media following Accrington rout

Goals from George Hirst (brace), Sean Raggett, and Ryan Tunnicliffe saw Danny Cowley’s men record a 4-0 victory at Fratton Park.

And here’s how members of the Fratton chief’s squad reacted on social media after full-time.

George Hirst wrote on Instagram: 3 points. 2 goals. BOSHHHHHHHHHHHH. Enjoy your weekend.

Jay Mingi said: 4-0 win. Happy to have made my @Pompey debut. Thanks for the support #pup

To which Liam Vincent replied: Well deserved bro @Jaymingi_

Haji Mnoga also commented under the post: What a player – proud of you bro

Pompey players from past and present have responded to the club’s 4-0 rout over Accrington yesterday. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

Aiden O’Brien posted: What a day of football that was with the boys!! Fratton Park was bouncing

‘My Driver’ was Reeco Hackett’s response to George Hirst’s post-match interview

Sean Raggett said: What a win with 10 men great performance

Hayden Carter wrote: Very enjoyable one this afternoon, onto Tuesday

Mick Quinn then responded: Top Win with 10 men,looks like Danny Cowley has got the team sorted now

