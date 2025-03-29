John Mousinho has made two changes to his side for today's game v Blackburn | National World

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to John Mousinho’s starting XI for today’s Championship game against Blackburn Rovers.

The Blues boss has made two changes to the side that lost 2-1 at Preston North End before the international break, with Matt Ritchie and Zak Swanson restored to the side at the expense of Kusini Yengi and Terry Devlin.

It also means Mousinho sticks with Connor Ogilvie at centre-back and Cohen Bramall at left-back, despite recent free-transfer signing Alexander Milosevic proving his fitness to be named in the match-day squad for the first time.

Skipper Marlon Pack remains on the bench, with Ritchie handed the armband for a game relegation-threatened Pompey will desperately want to win.

Here’s what fans social media have been saying after the team was announced…

@olliejoell1606: Guessing ogilvie at CB again, hmmm ok.

@atkinsradio: Best team he’s got. Clearly Milo not quite there. Ogilvie at LCB alongside Poole works for me; certainly better than Pack. Three points will bring breathing space.

@jordy_drapes: Would’ve gone with Milosevic over Bramall and Ogilvie at LB but otherwise strong as can be.

@F1footballfan1: Milosevic not starting but other than that I really like that lineup. All 3 today please.

@BlueArmyAlex: Like that, gonna take the game to em.

@bazjenkins12: As always, the defence is a worry, let’s hope they have endured a miserable couple of weeks.

@pfcdave1898: Like that team! Would have started Milosevic instead over Ogilvie but in Mous we trust!!

@SonStats: Bramall must be able to suit the dynamic that has worked between Ogilvie & Murphy in recent weeks (LW holds width, LB underlaps), we can’t have Bramall influencing the same area as it won’t get the best out of Murphy.

Blackburn team news v Pompey

Blackburn striker Cauley Woodrow starts against Pompey | Getty Images

Blackburn, who remain in the mix for promotion, make three changes to the side that lost 2-1 at home to Cardiff last time out.

In comes the previously injured Danny Batth and Owen Beck to the defence, while Cauley Woodrow makes his full debut up front after arriving from Luton on transfer deadline day.

He starts instead of Makhtar Gueye – and it’s not a decision that has been received well by Rovers fans.

Here’s what they’ve been saying ahead of kick-off…

@BRFC1875_: Why’s he dropped Gueye? Decent team anyway.

@BenIsBoss2027: We leave Gueye out And put Woodrow upfront? Well done on ur win today Pompey.

@kmwatty22: Gueye not starting against a defence with no defender taller than 6ft is criminal.

@Fourstar1609: Is the coach smoking pot? Gueye dropped for Woodrow who’s shown zilch in his limited time on the grass ….

@GrenhamSean: Can't believe Gueye is benched.

@DylanLM205: Woodrow starting is a sackable offence.

