How Portsmouth beat Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich, Wigan, and Lincoln to a league record - thanks to Crystal Palace signing

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international has become the Blues’ latest January signing – joining Hayden Carter, Tyler Walker and Denver Hume as this month’s additions.

And his acquisition, coinciding with Alex Bass loan departure, sees Danny Cowley’s side now operate the youngest goalkeeping department in League One.

Incredibly, Webber (21) has become a figure of seniority among the club’s goalkeeping contingent.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result, the average age between the trio is 18.6 – the league’s lowest - two years younger than their closest rivals.

Accrington and Lincoln both record an average age of 20.3 within their goalkeeping departments – which is, of course, still an eye-opening total.

For Accy, Toby Savin (21) has emerged as John Coleman’s favoured ‘keeper, while Michael Appleton has put his faith in West Brom loanee Joshua Griffiths (20).

Ollie Webber is set to become Pompey's oldest current goalkeeper at 21-years-old. Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

And Pompey’s average age is a far cry from the oldest total, held by Wigan. The Latics’ combined age is 63, between Ben Amos and Jamie Jones, with a mean total of 31.5.

However, despite being the oldest goalkeeper at the club, Webber will likely have to wait a little longer to try to claim the number one shirt at Fratton Park.

Bazunu has been Pompey’s first choice for the entirety of the season, due to his phenomenal ability with the ball at his feet – and his exhibition of jaw-dropping saves.

Cowley has taken Webber with one eye on the future, as he joins the conveyor belt of promising shot-stoppers at the club.

When Bazunu returns to Manchester City in the summer, it will be interesting to see how the keeping picture develops.

The Pompey boss has to decide if Bass is his man for the long term, with the 23-year-old making an impressive start at Bradford with man-of-the-match plaudits on his debut.

Steward is seen as one of the brightest, emerging talents at the club and has already been given the call to attend England training camps – as well as spending plenty of time in the Pompey senior set-up.

With Webber himself a Northern Ireland under-21 international, the club look well stocked with some of the game’s more impressive young keeping talent.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron