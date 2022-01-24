How Portsmouth boss believes side are well placed to fly under radar in play-off race against Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Ipswich Town & Co

And the Blues boss believes his team can fly under the radar when it comes to the race to reach the play-offs.

Cowley’s side are eight points off the top six in 10th place with 20 games remaining this term.

Their league form is still decent across an extended period despite Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Sunderland, with it two defeats in their past 13 League One fixtures

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are winless in their past four third-tier outings, however, ahead of next Monday’s visit from Charlton Athletic.

Pompey know they need to improve if they are to extend the 2021-22 season beyond 46 games.

But Cowley pointed to his history in management and a pattern of hitting form at the business end of the season at previous clubs.

He said: ‘We like to finish strong.

Danny Cowley. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

‘I think after 10 years of management, I’d picked up eight manager-of-the-month awards in April.

‘That’s obviously an award which is the reflection of the team and how they are doing, but I guess it shows that we finish strong.

‘We always felt that’s the case.

‘That’s the plan - to finish as powerfully as we can.

‘You periodise your training and taper it, so you peak at the business end of the season.’

Pompey started the season fifth in the betting odds to win the League One title.

That’s a departure from their previous campaigns in the division, when they traditionally shared the position as bookies’ favourite to go up with Sunderland.

Cowley thinks the calibre of clubs at this level is up on recent years, leading to a lesser status for Pompey among the oddsmakers.

But the 43-year-old feels that also potentially leaves his side well placed to come up on the rails without being noticed, as the season reaches its climax.

He added: ‘We’d like to be able to do that (come up on the rails).

‘The great thing about this league this year is the size of the clubs.

‘Because of that there’s maybe a little less expectation on Portsmouth than there would’ve been in previous seasons.

‘I think if you look at the other clubs here this season it’s a fair thing to say.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron