The frustrated Dons wrote to the league’s governing body to register their grievance after games against the Blues and Charlton were postponed due to coronavirus cases in both opposition camps.

It meant the south London side had no games immediately before and after Christmas, with their scheduled trip to Oxford tonight their first since a visit to Wycombe on December 11.

That’s the last time Pompey were in action, too, with Cowley’s side having to also call off matches against Exeter and Oxford United.

Although, the Fratton faithful will have to wait longer before seeing their team in action again after tonight’s trip to Plymouth was postponed due to a Covid outbreak in the Pilgrims set-up.

That will no doubt frustrate the Blues as they look to build on their nine-match unbeaten run in the league.

However, Cowley admitted he would resist taking the approach adopted by Wimbledon, with their strongly-worded letter to the EFL demanding that clubs ‘be held to account’ for all decisions which lead to a game being postpone while insisting that certain members have taken ‘a more relaxed approach knowing there will be no penalties for conduct that sits outside of the protocols’.

The Blues head coach told The News: ‘I have a lot of respect for AFC Wimbledon and I totally understand their frustrations.

‘But I wasn’t quite sure with some of the wording (of the letter), if I’m honest.

‘It wouldn’t have been something that I would chose to do or have chosen to advise my football club to do.

‘I think we all saw the effect that Covid could have on everyday life and football over the Christmas period.

‘You’ve only got to look at the scheduling on Boxing Day to see how many games were called off, it wasn’t just one or two clubs it pretty much ripped through the whole country.

‘We’ve seen the increasing numbers of those contracting the virus over the recent weeks, so I was quite surprised with some of AFC Wimbledon’s wording in that statement.

‘But, ultimately, that is their prerogative and we have a lot of respect for AFC Wimbledon.

‘Maybe frustrations got the better of them on this occasion and we respect that.’